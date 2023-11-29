Why Is CNA Financial (CNA) Up 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for CNA Financial (CNA). Shares have added about 2.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is CNA Financial due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

CNA Financial Q3 Earnings Beat on Underwriting Strength



CNA Financial Corporation reported third-quarter 2023 core earnings of $1.06 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.2%. The bottom line increased 35.9% year over year.



The insurer’s results reflect higher investment income, record high pretax underlying underwriting income and lower catastrophe losses.

Behind Third-Quarter Headlines

Total operating revenues of CNA Financial were $3 billion, up 11.8% year over year due to higher premiums and net investment income. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%.



Net written premiums of Property & Casualty Operations increased 6% year over year to $2.2 billion, driven by a retention rate of 83% and renewal premium change of 6%, with a written rate of 6%, exposure change of 1% and new business increase of 4%. Pretax net investment income increased 31% to $553 million pretax, including a $72 million increase from limited partnerships and common stock to $28 million and a $59 million increase from fixed-income securities and other investments to $525 million.



Total claims, benefits and expenses remained almost flat year over year at $3 billion and came in line with our estimate. Catastrophe losses were $94 million, narrower than a loss of $114 million in the year-ago quarter. Underwriting income increased 56% year over year to $131 million. The combined ratio improved 150 basis points (bps) year over year to 94.3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 95.

Segment Results

Commercial’s net written premiums increased 11% year over year to $1.1 billion. The combined ratio improved 300 bps to 98.9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 107.



Specialty’s net written premiums decreased 2% year over year to $825 million. The combined ratio deteriorated 140 bps to 90.1. The consensus estimate was pegged at 90.



International’s net written premiums increased 9% year over year to $282 million. The combined ratio improved 610 bps to 88.3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 96.



Life & Group’s net earned premiums were $112 million, down 5.1% year over year. Our estimate was $113.7 million. The core loss was $29 million, much narrower than a loss of $192 million incurred in the year-ago quarter.



Corporate & Other’s core loss of $33 million was wider than a loss of $25 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Update

Total assets increased 1.6% from the 2022 end level to $62 billion. Debt level increased 17.7% to $3.3 billion. The core return on equity was 9.4%, up 800 bps.



Book value excluding AOCI as of Sep 30 was $45.43 per share, up 1.3% from Dec 31, 2022. Statutory surplus was $10.6 billion at quarter end, up 0.6% from 2022 end level. Net cash flow provided by operating activities increased 12.3% to $828 million in the quarter.

Dividend Update

CNA Financial’s board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of 42 cents per share.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision flatlined during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, CNA Financial has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

CNA Financial has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

CNA Financial belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Another stock from the same industry, RLI Corp. (RLI), has gained 2% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended September 2023.

RLI Corp. reported revenues of $350.37 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +12%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares with $0.50 a year ago.

For the current quarter, RLI Corp. is expected to post earnings of $1.39 per share, indicating a change of -9.2% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.7% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) for RLI Corp. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.