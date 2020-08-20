Why Is CN (CNI) Up 7.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Canadian National (CNI). Shares have added about 7.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is CN due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Canadian National's Revenue Miss in Q2

Canadian National's earnings (excluding 36 cents from non-recurring items) of 92 cents per share (C$0.77) meet the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line declined 28.7% year over year.



Quarterly revenues of $2,315 million (C$3,209 million) missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,407.6 million and declined 21.8% year over year. The downtick was primarily caused by COVID-19-induced lower volumes across most commodity groups and lower fuel surcharge rates.



Lackluster freight demand also had a negative impact on the top line. Freight revenues, which contributed 94.7% to the top line, fell 19.2% year over year. On a year-over-year basis, freight revenues declined across all segments. Freight revenues in Petroleum and Chemicals, Metals and Minerals, Forest Products and Coal segment declined 25%, 30%, 15% and 21%, respectively. Moreover, the same also declined in the Automotive (72%) and Intermodal segment (12%). Nevertheless, revenues in the Grain and Fertilizers segment inched up 1%.



While overall carloads declined 15.9% year over year, revenue ton miles (RTMs) slipped 18.4%. Segment-wise, carloads declined in the Petroleum and Chemicals, Metals and Minerals, Forest Products, Coal and Grain and Fertilizers segment by 25%, 19%, 17%, 21% an 3%, respectively. The metric also fell in the Automotive and Intermodal segment by 72% and 8%, respectively. Moreover, freight revenue per carload dropped 3.9% in the reported quarter. Freight revenue per RTM also fell 1%.



Operating expenses for the second quarter rose 6% to C$2,424 million, primarily due to loss on assets held for sale. Adjusted operating income declined 24% year over year to C$1,271 million. Adjusted operating ratio (defined as operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) deteriorated to 60.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 57.5%. Notably, a smaller value of the metric is desirable.

Liquidity

The company exited the June end quarter with cash and cash equivalents of C$375 million compared with the C$64 million recorded at the end of 2019. The company generated free cash flow of C$1,008 during the second quarter of 2020 compared with the year-ago quarter’s C$513 million. Long-term debt amounted to C$13,107 million as of Jun 30, 2020 compared with C$11,866 million at 2019-end.

Dividend

The company's board maintains its quarterly dividend at C$0.575, which will be paid out on Sep 30 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sep 9.

Outlook

CN has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

