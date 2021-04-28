Why Is Clover Health Soaring Today?

What happened

The stock market was having a mixed day on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite were both modestly lower, while the S&P 500 was slightly positive for most of the morning.

On the other hand, Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ: CLOV), a disruptive Medicare insurance technology company, was a big standout. As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Clover is higher by more than 16%, and this comes on the heels of already strong performance over the past week or so.

There isn't any company-specific news fueling today's rally. Instead, this seems to be driven by investor sentiment that recent short-seller attacks aren't as bad as they seemed, and that Clover Health is a prime candidate for a short squeeze. As of the latest available information, nearly 36% of Clover's float was sold short, making it one of the most heavily shorted names in the market.

Clover Health did have one news item today: The company announced that it would report its first-quarter results on the morning of May 17. In 2020, Clover Health's premium revenue grew by 46% year over year and its member base grew by 36%. Investors will see if the company's momentum is accelerating after its recent SPAC merger.

So, in a few weeks we'll know if the company's growth is sustainable and if these moves to the upside are justified, overdone, or not sharp enough.

Matthew Frankel, CFP owns shares of Clover Health Investments. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Clover Health Investments. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

