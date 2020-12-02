Why Is Clorox (CLX) Down 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Clorox (CLX). Shares have lost about 4.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Clorox due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Clorox's Q1 Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates, Up Y/Y

Clorox’s reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2021 results and improved year over year. Results gained from strong consumer demand for its products, which resulted in double-digit sales growth across all segments. Also, it is progressing well with its IGNITE strategy.



Adjusted earnings surged 103% year over year to $3.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34. The upside was mainly driven by higher net sales, improved margins and gains from its Saudi joint venture.



The company posted net sales of $1,916 million, up 27% year over year, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,756 million. This was backed by double-digit volume growth in majority of the segments, fueled by strong demand for its products due to the coronavirus outbreak and the stay-at-home trend. However, growth was partly offset by 1 point of adverse foreign currency impact. Organic sales increased 27% in the quarter.



Gross margin expanded 400 basis points (bps) to 48% in the fiscal first quarter. This marked the company’s eighth straight quarter of gross margin expansion. The rise in gross margin was driven by gains from cost savings and sturdy volume growth, somewhat marred by higher expenses for manufacturing and logistics.

Segmental Discussion

Sales of the Health and Wellness segment rose 28% to $813 million on double-digit growth in all three business units. Retained momentum in shipments across the Cleaning and Professional Products units, stemming from COVID-19-led demand for these products, was the primary growth driver.



The Household segment’s sales rose 39% to $500 million, driven by growth across all business units. Particularly, the company witnessed strong double-digit growth in Bags and Wraps, and Grilling businesses, owing to a much stronger consumer demand.



Sales in the Lifestyle segment grew 17% to $318 million on double-digit sales growth in the Food and Water Filtration businesses, owing to strong consumer demand.



In the International segment, sales increased 18% to $285 million from the year-ago quarter on robust volume growth, driven by solid demand for cleaning and disinfecting products as well as other household items. Organic sales for the segment rose 17% owing to gains from the Saudi joint venture acquisition to the tune of 9 points, partly mitigated by 8 points of negative currency impact.

Financials

Clorox ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $860 million and long-term debt of $2,781 million. Further, the company generated $383 million of net cash from continuing operations.

Fiscal 2021 Guidance

Though there remains uncertainty about the future business trends due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Clorox revised its outlook for fiscal 2021 based on the current trends and some assumptions. These include persistent strong demand globally for cleaning and disinfecting products, aggressive investments in its global portfolio, discretionary pressures on consumers due to the ongoing recession, and minimal disruptions in its extended supply chain and other operations.



Notably, management remains optimistic about sales growth for the rest of the year. In this regard, it now envisions fiscal 2021 sales growth with double-digit sales growth in the fiscal second quarter. However, the second half of fiscal 2021 is likely to witness a deceleration in sales. The sales guidance is inclusive of currency headwinds to the tune of 1 point and 1-point gains from its Saudi joint venture acquisition. Further, organic sales for fiscal 2021 are anticipated to be up 5-9%.



Moving on, gross margin is estimated to remain flat as a rise in commodity, transportation and other COVID-19-related expenses is likely to be partly offset by cost savings and higher sales. Also, SG&A cost, as a percentage of sales, is expected to be 14% due to long-term growth initiatives. Apart from these, adjusted earnings for fiscal 2021 are forecasted to rise 5-8% to $7.7-$7.95 per share on the back of sturdy sales. This also includes 45-53 cents of potential gains from the Saudi joint venture.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review flatlined during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Clorox has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Clorox has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

