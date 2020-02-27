Why Is CIT (CIT) Down 9.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for CIT Group (CIT). Shares have lost about 9.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is CIT due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

CIT Group’s fourth-quarter 2019 earnings from continuing operations of $1.27 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11. The figure compared favorably with the prior-year quarter’s earnings from continuing operations, excluding noteworthy items of $1.21. Notably, there were no noteworthy items in the quarter under review.



Results benefited from an improvement in revenues and a decline in provisions. The balance sheet position remained strong in the quarter. However, marginally higher expenses hurt results to some extent.



Net income available to common shareholders was $121.1 million, up from $82.3 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.



For 2019, adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $5.06 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.08. The figure compares favorably with $4.04 per share recorded in 2018. Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP basis) for the year was $511 million or $5.27 per share, up from $428.2 million or $3.61 per share recorded in 2018.



Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise



Total quarterly net revenues (non-GAAP) were $461.1 million, up 9.4% year over year. Moreover, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $442 million.



For 2019, total net revenues (non-GAAP) were $1.85 billion, down 3.6% year over year. However, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 billion.



Net interest revenues in the quarter were $251.6 million, down 9% year over year.



Total non-interest income was $326.6 million, increasing 17.8% from the year-ago quarter. The rise was due to an increase in other non-interest income.



Net finance margin contracted 38 basis points to 3.01%.



Operating expenses (excluding noteworthy items and intangible asset amortization) were $253 million, marginally up from the prior-year quarter.



Credit Quality: Mixed Bag



Provision for credit losses was $22.6 million, down 27.6% from the year-ago quarter.



However, non-accrual loans increased 15.6% year over year to $326 million. Net charge-offs were $32 million, up 33.3% from the prior-year quarter.



Balance Sheet Strong, Capital Ratios Mixed



As of Dec 31, 2019, average interest bearing cash and investment securities amounted to $9.4 billion, comprising $1.7 billion in interest bearing cash, and $7.7 billion in investment securities and securities purchased under the agreement to resell.



As of Dec 31, 2019, Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) and Total Capital ratios (as calculated under the fully phased-in Regulatory Capital Rules) were 12% and 15.4%, respectively, compared with 12% and 14.8% at the end of the prior-year quarter.

Share Repurchase Update



During the quarter, the company did not repurchase any shares.



Outlook



First-Quarter 2020



Management expects core average loans and leases to increase at a low-single-digit rate.



Net finance margin is projected to be in the low to mid-range of 2.90-3.05%.



Core operating expenses (excluding intangible assets amortization) are projected to increase 25%, reflecting the impact of the Mutual of Omaha bank acquisition as well as seasonally higher employee costs.



Further, net efficiency ratio is projected to be in the 60% range.



Net charge-offs are anticipated to be 0.35-0.45%.



The effective tax rate is expected to be 25-26% (excluding discrete items).



2020



Management expects core average loans and leases (including the Mutual of Omaha bank portfolio) to increase at mid-single-digit growth rate. The acquisition will add $6.3 billion in loans.



Moreover, net finance margin is projected to be in the 2.90-3.05% range.



Core operating expenses (excluding intangible assets amortization, and excluding $80 million of merger and integrations costs related to the acquisition) are projected to be $1.2 billion.



Net efficiency ratio is projected to be in the mid 50% range.



Net charge-offs are anticipated to be 0.35-0.45%.



The effective tax rate is anticipated to be 25-26% (excluding discrete items).



CET1 ratio is projected to be 10.5%. In the fourth quarter of 2020, return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) is expected to be 11%. Over the medium term, the company expects ROTCE of 13-14%.

