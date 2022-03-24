Why Is CenterPoint (CNP) Up 11.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for CenterPoint Energy (CNP). Shares have added about 11.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is CenterPoint due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

CenterPoint Energy Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Rise Y/Y

CenterPoint Energy reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents by 13.9%. The bottom line also improved 24.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

In fourth-quarter CenterPoint Energy registered GAAP earnings of $1.01 per share compared with 27 cents recorded in the prior-year quarter.

CenterPoint Energy reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for full-year 2021, which increased 17.1% from $1.40 reported in 2020 and also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50 by 9.3%.

Revenues

In 2021, CNP generated sales worth $8.35 billion, up 12.6% from the year-ago figure. Sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.17 billion by 2.2%.

Operational Results

Total expenses during 2021 escalated 9.6% to $6,989 million.

The company’s operating income surged 31.2% year over year to $1,363 million in the quarter.

Interest expense and other finance charges increased to $508 million from $501 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Condition

As of Dec 31, 2021, CenterPoint Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $230 million, up from $147 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

Total long-term debt was $15,558 million as of Dec 31, 2021 compared with $11,521 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

CNP’s net cash flow from operating activities was $22 million in 2021 compared with $1,995 million in the year-ago period.

Further, CenterPoint Energy’s total capital expenditure was $3,164 million in 2021, up from $2,596 million in the year-ago period.

2022 Guidance

CenterPoint Energy reaffirmed its 2022 earnings guidance. CNP currently expects to generate EPS in the range of $1.36-$1.38. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.41 per share, which is more than the guided range.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

The consensus estimate has shifted 15.96% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, CenterPoint has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

CenterPoint has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

