Why Is Catalyst (CPRX) Up 8.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX). Shares have added about 8.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Catalyst due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Catalyst Beats on Q4 Earnings, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Catalyst reported earnings of 11 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents. The company reported earnings of 7 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s revenues of $31 million also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30 million. Revenues came entirely from sales of Firdapse, the company’s first approved drug for the treatment of LEMS. Revenues in the year-ago quarter came in at $30.1 million.

Quarter in Detail

Research and development(R&D) expenses of $4.2 million declined from $6.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses totaled $13.4 million, up from $11.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

As of Dec 31, 2020, Catalyst had cash, cash equivalents and investments worth $140.3 million compared with $127.1 million as of Sep 30, 2020.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended upward during the past month. The consensus estimate has shifted 5.88% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Catalyst has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision has been net zero. Notably, Catalyst has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

