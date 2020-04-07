Why is Carnival (CCL) Stock Skyrocketing Today?
Shares of cruise giant Carnival Corp. CCL are soaring on Tuesday, up 18.5% in midday trading. The company is extending Monday’s double-digit gain after Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund disclosed a 43.5 million-share, or 8.2%, stake.
The coronavirus pandemic has deeply impacted the global travel industry, especially cruise lines; Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL, and Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH have all suspended their operations because of the outbreak.
Carnival has been on the hunt for liquidity as a result. It fully drew down its $3 billion revolving credit facility on March 13, and recently announced it raised $6 billion in a mix of debt and equity.
CCL has plummeted over 76% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 is down about 20% in comparison.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Click to get this free report
Carnival Corporation (CCL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.