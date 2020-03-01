Why Is Booz Allen (BAH) Down 9.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH). Shares have lost about 9.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Booz Allen due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Booz Allen Beats on Earnings and Revenues in Q3

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates flatlined during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Booz Allen has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Booz Allen has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

