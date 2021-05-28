Why Is Boeing (BA) Up 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Boeing (BA). Shares have added about 6.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Boeing due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Boeing’s Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat

The Boeing Company incurred adjusted loss of $1.53 per share for first-quarter 2021, much wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.17. However, the bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s loss of $1.70.

Including one-time items, the company incurred GAAP loss of 92 cents per share compared with a loss of $1.11 incurred in the first quarter of 2020.

The year-over-year bottom line improvement can be attributed to KC-46A Tanker improvement, higher 737 deliveries and lower commercial airplanes period costs.

Revenues

In the quarter under review, Boeing’s revenues amounted to $15.22 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.38 billion by 5.8%. The top line however declined 10% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $16.91 billion.

This decline was due to lower 787 deliveries and commercial services volume.

Total Backlog

Backlog at the end of first-quarter 2021 inched up to $364 billion from $363.4 billion at the end of fourth-quarter 2020.

Segmental Performances

Commercial Airplane: Revenues at this segment plunged 31% to $4.27 billion due to lower 787 deliveries. The segment incurred operating loss of $856 million compared with loss of $2.07 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Boeing delivered 77 commercial planes during the quarter under review, up 54% year over year.

Backlog for this segment remained healthy with over 4,000 airplanes valued at $283 billion.

Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS): This segment recorded revenues worth $7.19 billion in the first quarter, reflecting 19% year-over-year improvement, primarily driven by higher KC-46A Tanker revenues due to orders for 27 aircraft.

Meanwhile, this unit generated operating income of $405 million against operating loss of $191 million in the year-ago quarter.

Backlog at BDS was $61 billion, 31% of which comprised orders from international clients.

Global Services: Revenues at this segment declined 19% to $3.75 billion on account of lower commercial services volume thanks to COVID-19 impacts. Moreover, this unit generated operating income of $441 million compared with $708 million in the year-ago quarter.

Boeing Capital Corporation (BCC): This segment reported quarterly revenues of $60 million compared with $65 million registered in the year-ago quarter.

At the end of first-quarter 2021, BCC's portfolio balance was $1.9 billion.

Financial Condition

Boeing exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $7.06 billion, and short-term and other investments of $14.86 billion. At the end of 2020, the company had $7.75 billion of cash and cash equivalents, and $17.84 billion of short-term and other investments. Long-term debt amounted to $57.55 billion at the end of the first quarter, down from $61.89 billion at 2020 end.

Boeing’s operating cash outflow at the end of first-quarter 2021 was $3.39 billion compared with $4.30 billion at the end of first-quarter 2020.

Free cash outflow totaled $3.68 billion at the end of first quarter 2021 compared with $4.73 billion at the end of first-quarter 2020.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month. The consensus estimate has shifted -652.38% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Boeing has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Boeing has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.