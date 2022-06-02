Why Is Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Blueprint Medicines (BPMC). Shares have lost about 11.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Blueprint Medicines due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Blueprint Medicines’ Q1 Loss in Line, Revenues Top Mark

Blueprint Medicines reported a loss of $1.79 per share for first-quarter 2022, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company had reported a loss of $1.72 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Quarterly revenues of $62.7 million comprehensively beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43 million. Sales were significantly up from the year-ago figure of $21.6 million.

Quarter in Detail

Since the company has transferred the responsibilities of booking U.S. product sales of Gavreto to Roche on Jul 1, 2021, Blueprint Medicines only records its share of profit and loss for the drug in its financial results.

Blueprint Medicines’ total revenues of $62.7 million comprised net product revenues from Ayvakit sales and collaboration revenues. It reported net product revenues of $23.8 million. Collaboration revenues were $38.9 million, primarily generated from the agreements with CStone Pharmaceutical and Roche.

Research and development expenses were $103.1 million, up 24% from the year-ago figure, owing to higher costs associated with clinical studies and increased costs due to early discovery efforts.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $57.1 million, up 35.9% year over year on account of higher costs related to the commercialization of Ayvakit/Ayvakyt.

2022 Guidance

Blueprint Medicines anticipates total revenues for full-year 2022 in the range of $180-$200 million. Net Ayvakit revenues are expected to be $115-$130 million in 2022.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted -18.04% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Blueprint Medicines has a subpar Growth Score of D, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Blueprint Medicines has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Blueprint Medicines is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Over the past month, Amgen (AMGN), a stock from the same industry, has gained 7.3%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2022 more than a month ago.

Amgen reported revenues of $6.24 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +5.7%. EPS of $4.25 for the same period compares with $3.70 a year ago.

Amgen is expected to post earnings of $4.31 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -1.6%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed 0%.

Amgen has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.