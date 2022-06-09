Why Is Bausch (BHC) Down 11.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Bausch Health (BHC). Shares have lost about 11.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Bausch due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Bausch Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss

The company’s adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 and decreased from $1.04 reported in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues of $1.9 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.1 billion and fell 5% year over year. Management stated that incremental macro pressures and a challenging supply chain environment affected the quarter.

Quarter in Detail

The company reported revenues in five segments – Salix, International, Diversified Products, Solta Medical and Bausch + Lomb.

Salix revenues came in at $464 million, down 2%. The decrease was primarily due to lower volumes on the loss of exclusivity of certain products, partially offset by increased sales of Xifaxan (rifaximin), Trulance (plecanatide) and Plenvu (polyethylene glycol 3350, sodium ascorbate, sodium sulfate, ascorbic acid, sodium chloride and potassium chloride for oral solution), which grew 1%, 14% and 60%, respectively year over year.

International Rx revenues in the quarter were $244 million, down 20%.

Diversified Products revenues were $249 million, down 16% from the year-ago quarter, primarily due to decreased volumes.

Solta Medical reported revenues of $72 million, flat year over year, as an increase in net realized pricing was offset by a decline in volumes primarily due to inventory shortfalls resulting from the impact of lockdowns in China due to the new COVID-19 variant and microchip supply chain constraints.

Revenues from Bausch + Lomb were $889 million, up 1% year over year. Excluding the unfavorable impact of $29 million from foreign exchange and the impact of divestitures and discontinuations of $3 million, revenues increased organically by 5%, primarily due to higher sales in the global Vision Care business, including Lumify (brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution 0.025%), Biotrue Multi-Purpose Solution and Ocuvite/PreserVision and higher sales in the Global Surgical business.

2022 Guidance Updated

Revenues are now expected in the $8.25-$8.40 billion range (earlier projection: $8.40-$8.60 billion).

Initial Public Offering of Bausch + Lomb

Bausch Health's eye health business, Bausch + Lomb, launched its initial public offering (IPO) and subsequently began trading under the ticker "BLCO" on May 6, 2022. The IPO is expected to close later in the day. The company expects to close the IPO with $630 million in gross proceeds to be applied for the repayment of Bausch Health's long-term debt on May 10, 2022.

Following the close of the IPO of the Bausch + Lomb eye health business, Bausch Health will operate as two companies.

The company has also planned to separate its Solta business.

Pipeline Progress

The company launched Xipere (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension), which uses the suprachoroidal space to treat patients suffering from macular edema associated with uveitis in the United States during the current quarter.

Enrollment is ongoing in the phase III study of rifaximin soluble solid dispersion to study the use of rifaximin to prevent hepatic encephalopathy. The company initiated phase II study to evaluate amiselimod (S1P modulator) for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis.







How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -16.79% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Bausch has an average Growth Score of C, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Bausch has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Bausch is part of the Zacks Medical - Generic Drugs industry. Over the past month, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), a stock from the same industry, has gained 19.2%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2022 more than a month ago.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. reported revenues of $3.66 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -8.1%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares with $0.63 a year ago.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is expected to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -3.4%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

