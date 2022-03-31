Why Is AutoZone (AZO) Up 9.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for AutoZone (AZO). Shares have added about 9.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is AutoZone due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

AutoZone Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates

AutoZone reported earnings of $22.30 per share in second-quarter fiscal 2022, surging 49.4% from the prior-year figure of $14.93. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.80. Robust comparable sales growth and domestic commercial sales growth led to this outperformance.

Net income increased 36.4% year over year to $471.8 million. Net sales also grew 15.8% to $3,369.8 million. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,157.1 million.

In the reported quarter, domestic commercial sales totaled $843.8 million, up from $638.9 million recorded in the year-ago period. The metric also crossed the consensus mark of $719 million. In addition, domestic same-store sales (sales at stores open at least for a year) rose 13.8%, handily beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7.62%.

Gross profit increased to $1,785.2 million from the prior-year quarter’s $1,559.4 million. Operating profit jumped to $626.8 million from $481.8 million.

Store Opening & Inventory

During the fiscal first quarter, AutoZone opened 26 new stores and closed one in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Brazil. It exited the quarter with 6,091 stores in the United States, 669 in Mexico and 55 in Brazil. The total store count was 6,815 as of Feb 12, 2022.

AutoZone’s inventory improved 6.2% year over year in the reported quarter on store openings. At quarter-end, inventory per location was $738,000, up from $715,000.

Financials and Share Repurchases

AutoZone had cash and cash equivalents of $239.4 million as of Feb 12, 2022, down from $1,026.2 million on Feb 13, 2021. Total debt amounted to $5,840.9 million as of Feb 12, 2022, marking an increase from $5,516.4 million on Feb 13, 2021.

Under its share repurchase program, AutoZone repurchased 783 thousand shares of its common stock for $1.6 billion during the fiscal second quarter, at an average price of $1,992 per share. At the end of the quarter, it had $958 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review flatlined during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, AutoZone has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

AutoZone has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

