Why Is Ares Capital (ARCC) Down 7.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Ares Capital (ARCC). Shares have lost about 7.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ares Capital due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Ares Capital Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Expenses Rise Y/Y

Ares Capital’s fourth-quarter 2021 net investment income of 52 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents. The bottom line, however, reflected a fall of 3.7% from the prior-year quarter.



The results were aided by a rise in total investment income. Portfolio activity remained solid in the quarter. However, an increase in expenses was the undermining factor.



GAAP net income was $382 million or 83 cents per share compared with $378 million or 89 cents per share recorded in the prior-year quarter.



In 2021, net investment income per share of $1.66 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94. Also, the bottom line declined 11.2% from the previous year. GAAP net income was $1.57 billion or $3.51 per share, up substantially from $484 million or $1.14 per share in 2020.

Total Investment Income Improves, Expenses Rise

Total investment income in the quarter was $529 million, up 20.2% year over year. The rise was driven by an increase in capital structuring service fees, dividend income and interest income from investments. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $485.3 million.



In 2021, total investment income was $1.82 billion, up 20.5% from the 2020 level. Also, the top line handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 billion.



Total quarterly expenses were $279 million, jumping 36.7%.

Portfolio Activities Solid

Gross commitments worth $5.87 billion were made in the fourth quarter to new and existing portfolio companies. This compares with $3.86 billion worth of gross commitments in the prior-year quarter.



In the reported quarter, the company exited $3.87 billion of commitments compared with $3.03 billion a year ago.



The fair value of Ares Capital’s portfolio investments was $20 billion as of Dec 31, 2021. The fair value of accruing debt and other income-producing securities was $18.18 billion.

Balance Sheet Strong

As of Dec 31, 2021, the company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $372 million, up from $254 million as of Dec 31, 2020.



Ares Capital had $4.1 billion available for additional borrowings under the existing credit facilities as of Dec 31, 2021. Total outstanding debt was $11.1 billion.



As of Dec 31, 2021, total assets were $20.84 billion and stockholders’ equity was $8.87 billion.



Net asset value was $18.86 per share, up from $16.97 as of Dec 31, 2020.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

Currently, Ares Capital has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Ares Capital has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.