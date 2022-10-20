Why Is Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Up 6.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Apogee Enterprises (APOG). Shares have added about 6.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Apogee Enterprises due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Apogee Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, FY23 EPS View Up

Apogee Enterprises reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.06 for second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Aug 27, 2022), surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 89 cents. This compares favorably with our estimate of 89 cents for the fiscal second quarter. The bottom line surged 100% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s 53 cents.

Including one-time items, earnings in the fiscal quarter under review were $1.68 against the loss per share of 8 cents incurred in the last fiscal year’s comparable quarter.

Apogee generated record revenues of $372 million in the fiscal quarter under review, up 14% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally on solid growth in the Architectural Framing Systems and Architectural Services. The top-line figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $357 million. Our estimate for the quarter was $356.7 million.

Operational Update

Cost of sales in the fiscal first quarter moved up 3% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s actuals to $287 million. Gross profit increased 77% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reading to $85 million. The gross margin expanded to 22.8% in the fiscal quarter from the prior-year fiscal quarter's 14.7%.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses moved up 3.5% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s level to $53 million. The adjusted operating income rose 81% from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s actuals to $32 million. The operating margin in the reported fiscal quarter was 8.6% compared with the prior-year fiscal quarter's 5.4%.

Segment Performance

In the fiscal second quarter, revenues in the Architectural Framing Systems segment climbed 26% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s actuals to $173 million. The segment's adjusted operating profit was $20.5 million compared with the year-ago quarter's $10.4 million.

Revenues in the Architectural Glass segment declined 8% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s actuals to $76 million due to lower volumes. The segment reported an adjusted operating income of $6.5 million, up from $0.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Revenues in the Architectural Services segment rose 11% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s actuals to a record $107 million. The segment's operating profit declined 23% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s level to $5.5 million.

Revenues in the Large-Scale Optical Technologies segment were up 7% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number to $25 million. The segment posted an operating profit of $6 million in the fiscal second quarter compared with the prior-year fiscal quarter's $5.5 million.

Backlog

The Architectural Services segment's backlog came in at $785 million at the end of the fiscal second quarter compared with $681 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Backlog in the Architectural Framing segment amounted to $286 million, down from $310 million at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2023.

Financial Position

Apogee had cash and cash equivalents of $22 million at the end of second-quarter fiscal 2023 compared with $38 million at the end of fiscal 2022. Cash utilized in operating activities was $2.6 million in the first half of fiscal 2023 compared with the prior-year comparable fiscal period’s cash inflow of $55 million.

Long-term debt was $251 million at the end of second-quarter fiscal 2023 compared with $162 million at the end of fiscal 2022.

Apogee returned around $84 million of cash to its shareholders in the first half of fiscal 2023 through dividend payments and share repurchases.

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Apogee now expects fiscal 2023 adjusted EPS between $3.75 and $4.05, up from the prior guided range of $3.50-$3.90. APOG anticipates revenue growth of 8-10% for the full fiscal, to be primarily driven by Architectural Framing Systems. Management projects capital expenditures at around $40 million for fiscal 2023.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

At this time, Apogee Enterprises has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a B. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. Notably, Apogee Enterprises has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.