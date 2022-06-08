Why Is Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Up 25.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD). Shares have added about 25.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Amicus Therapeutics due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Amicus' Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Earnings Beat

Amicus reported a loss of 30 cents per share for first-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 24 cents as well as the year-ago loss of 25 cents.

Revenues increased 18.5% year over year to $78.7 million for the first quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $77 million. Revenues were entirely derived from the sales of Galafold (migalastat), approved for Fabry disease.

Quarter in Detail

Revenues for the first quarter were driven by strong new patient accruals, continued sustained patient compliance and adherence rates. While Amicus Therapeutics generated 31% of total revenues from within the United States, the remaining 69% was generated from the ex-U.S. sales of Galafold.

Operating expenses (adjusted basis) were $109 million, up 20.4% year over year.

As of Mar 31, 2022, Amicus Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $411.2 million compared with $482.5 million on Dec 31, 2021.

Amicus Therapeutics expects cash resources and revenues to be enough to support operations and the ongoing research programs through self-sustainability. FOLD anticipates achieving profitability by 2023.

Maintains 2022 Guidance

For the full year, Amicus Therapeutics expects total Galafold revenues of at least $350-$365 million, driven by continued patient demand and commercial execution across all major markets, including the United States, the EU, the U.K. and Japan.

Adjusted operating expenses for the year are estimated in the range of $470-$485 million, driven by continued investments for the global Galafold launch, AT-GAA clinical studies and pre-launch activities.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision flatlined during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Amicus Therapeutics has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Amicus Therapeutics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Amicus Therapeutics belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), has gained 0.4% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2022.

Bristol Myers reported revenues of $11.65 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +5.2%. EPS of $1.96 for the same period compares with $1.74 a year ago.

Bristol Myers is expected to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -1%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

Bristol Myers has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

