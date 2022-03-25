Why Is Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Up 7.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO). Shares have added about 7.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Allogene Therapeutics due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Allogene’s Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

Allogene incurred a loss of 54 cents per share for fourth-quarter 2021, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 61 cents but wider than the year-ago loss of 53 cents.

The company recorded revenues of $0.1 million for the quarter. It did not record any revenues in the year-ago quarter.

Quarter in Detail

Research & development (R&D) expenses were $54 million, up 3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses increased 16.5% year over year to $20 million.

The company had $809.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of Dec 31, 2021 compared with $861.7 million on Sep 30, 2021.

Full-Year Results

Allogene reported revenues of $38.5 million for 2021. The company did not record any revenues in 2020. In 2021, it incurred a loss of $1.89 per share, narrowing 9.1% from the year-ago period.

2022 Guidance

Allogene issued its guidance for operating expenses for 2021. Operating expenses are expected between $360 million and $390 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 6.93% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Allogene Therapeutics has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Allogene Therapeutics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

