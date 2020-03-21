Why Is Alliant Energy (LNT) Down 31.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Alliant Energy (LNT). Shares have lost about 31.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Alliant Energy due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Alliant Energy's Q4 Earnings & Revenues Improve Y/Y



Alliant Energy Corporation reported fourth-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 44 cents per share, increasing from the year-ago figure of 36 cents by 22.2%.



The year-over-year growth in earnings was attributable to increasing rate base at Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL).



Full-year earnings of $2.31 per share came within the guided range of $2.27-$2.33.



Total Revenues



Total revenues in the fourth quarter came in at $880.1 million, improving 0.8% year over year.



Operational Highlights



Total operating expenses were $719.2 million in the reported quarter, decreasing 4.4% from $752.1 million in the year-ago period. The decline was due to lower costs of electric production fuel and purchased power in the reported quarter.



Operating income was $160.9 million, up 32.5% from $121.4 million in the year-ago quarter.



Interest expenses were $69.1 million, increasing 9.3% from $63.2 million in the prior-year quarter.



During the fourth quarter, the company’s retail electric and gas utility customers grew 0.6% and 0.5% year over year, respectively. The increase in its customer count had a positive impact on electric and natural gas volumes sold, which improved 3.9% and 11% year over year, respectively.



Financial Update



Cash and cash equivalents were $16.3 million as of Dec 31, 2019, down from $20.9 million in the corresponding period of 2018.



Long-term debt (excluding current portion) was $5,533 million as of Dec 31, 2019, higher than $5,246.3 million in the comparable period of 2018.



In 2019, cash flow from operating activities was $660.4 million compared with $527.7 million a year ago.



Guidance



Alliant Energy reiterated its 2020 earnings guidance in the range of $2.34-$2.48 per share. The guidance takes into account positive regulatory outcome at IPL, stable economy, proper execution of cost-control measures and normal temperature in its service territories.

