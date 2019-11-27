Why Is Alkermes Stock Down 30% So Far This Year?

Alkermes is a biotech company based out of Ireland that manufactures novel (patented) drugs in central nervous system (CNS) therapy for depression and schizophrenia. The company has been making reporting losses for several years now on account of heavy R&D investments, as it tries to develop its drug pipeline. In February 2019 the company had a major setback when one of the key drugs in its pipeline, ALKS 5461, failed in the FDAâs review due to the lack of efficiency data. In the wake of the setback, Alkermes decided to reduce 160 jobs to conserve resources. Despite the ongoing restructuring, Alkermes recently announced its decision to acquire the CNS biotech firm Rodin Therapeutics for $950 Mil – a move aimed at adding to its pipeline which now has only one candidate.Â All these factors have weighed on Alkermes’ stock since the beginning of the year – dragging its price down.

We step back from these recent swings to review AlkermesÂ performance over the last few years, as a context for what might come next. Our Interactive dashboard – Why is Alkermes stock down by 30% year to date?,Â reviews the near term reasons and the big picture.

The context for the last few years:

A closer look at AlkermesÂ Total Revenues over the last few years and the outlookÂ

Total Revenues for Alkermes increased from $903 Mil in 2017 to $1.09 Bil in 2018; an increase of 21.1%.

This compares with Total Revenues growth of:

1.5% in 2015 compared to 2014

18.7% in 2016 compared to 2015

21.1% in 2017 compared to 2016

We expect Total Revenues to grow 21.1% in 2019.

A closer look at AlkermesÂ Total ExpensesÂ over the last few years and the outlook

Total Expense for Alkermes significantly increased from $1.05 Bil in 2017 to $1.22 Bil in 2018; an increase of 17%.

This compares with Total Expense growth of:

35% in 2015 compared to 2014

13% in 2016 compared to 2015

9% in 2017 compared to 2016

We expect Total Expenses to decline 11.7% in 2019.

How doesÂ AlkermesÂ Revenue Growth compare with rivals?

For more information on how AlkermesâÂ revenue growth compares with Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Incyte and Perrigo, view our interactive dashboard analysis.

How has AlkermesÂ Net Income and EPS trended?

For more details aboutÂ Alkermesâ Net Income and EPS, view our interactive dashboard analysis

Whatâs behind Trefis? See How itâs Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs

ForÂ CFOs and Finance TeamsÂ |Â Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

More Trefis Data

Like our charts? ExploreÂ example interactive dashboardsÂ and create your own.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.