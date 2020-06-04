Why Is Alaska Air (ALK) Up 41.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Alaska Air Group (ALK). Shares have added about 41.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Alaska Air due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Alaska Air Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected

Alaska Air incurred a loss of 82 cents per share (excluding $1.05 from non-recurring items) in the first quarter of 2020, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.27. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 17 cents. The downturn is due to unprecedented drop in air travel demand in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Having started in February, the downfall aggravated in March, with cancellations exceeding bookings. Demand is around 90% below the normal level.

Revenues came in at $1,636 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,691.1 million. The top line also declined approximately 13% year over year. Passenger revenues — contributing 90.5% to the top line — were down 14% on a year-over-year basis.



Operating Statistics

Consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles, declined 14.4% year over year in the reported quarter. Capacity (measured in available seat miles) dropped 1.3%. Load factor (percentage of seats occupied by passengers) deteriorated 1,070 basis points to 69.6% as traffic declined more than the amount of capacity contraction.



Total revenue per available seat mile (RASM: a key measure of unit revenues) fell 11.7% year over year to 10.69 cents in the quarter under discussion. Meanwhile, yield inched up 0.9% to 13.9 cents.

Operating Expenses & Income

In the first quarter, total operating expenses (on a reported basis) were up 6% year over year to $1,957 million, with expenses on wages and benefits increasing 10%. Fuel price (economic) was $1.93 per gallon, down 9.4% year over year.

The company reported operating loss of $321 million in the first quarter against operating income of $25 million in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated cost per available seat mile — excluding fuel and special items — inched up 1.8% to 9.22 cents.



Liquidity

At the end of the first quarter, this Seattle, WA-based company had $2,125 million in cash and marketable securities compared with $1,521 million at the end of 2019.

The company exited the quarter with long-term debt of $1,203 million compared with $1,264 million at the end of 2019. Adjusted debt-to-capitalization ratio was 48% compared with 41% at the end of December 2019.









How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision flatlined during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Alaska Air has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a D. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Alaska Air has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.