Why Is Alaska Air (ALK) Down 10.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Alaska Air Group (ALK). Shares have lost about 10.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Alaska Air due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Earnings Beat at Alaska Air in Q2

Alaska Air Group reported second-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $3.00, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.70 and improved 37% year over year.



Operating revenues of $2,838 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,780.5 million. The top line jumped 7% year over year, with passenger revenues accounting for 91.5% of the top line and increasing 7% due to continued recovery in air-travel demand.



Passenger revenues totaled $2,598 million in the reported quarter. On a year-over-year basis, cargo and other revenues of $70 million grew 8% year over year. Mileage plan other revenues fell 3% to $170 million.



Total revenue per available seat mile (a key measure of unit revenues) fell 3% year over year to 16.54 cents. Yield decreased 1% to 17.40 cents.



Reflecting the uptick in air-travel demand, consolidated traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) rose 9% to 14.93 billion. To cater to this increased demand, capacity (measured in average seat miles) expanded 10% to 17.16 billion. Consolidated load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) decreased 1.1 percentage points to 87% in the second quarter of 2023.



In the second quarter, total operating expenses (on a reported basis) inched up 1% year over year to $2,501 million.



Economic fuel price per gallon fell 27% to $2.76. Consolidated operating costs per available seat mile (excluding fuel and special items) grew 2% year over year to 10.15 cents. Our estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 1.5% to 10.06 cents.

Liquidity

As of Jun 30, 2023, Alaska Air had $2,442 million of cash and marketable securities compared with $2,429 million at the end of March 2023.



ALK exited the second quarter of 2023 with long-term debt (net of current portion) of $1,889 million compared with $1,795 million at March 2023-end. Debt-to-capitalization ratio was 48%, flat sequentially.



ALK generated $610 million in cash from operating activities in the second quarter. In the second quarter of 2023, ALK repurchased 871,987 shares for almost $39 million.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023, Alaska Air expects capacity to improve 10-13% from the year-ago reported figure. Cost per available seat mile, excluding fuel and special items, is expected to decline 0-2% year over year. Total revenues are anticipated to grow 0-3% year over year. ALK forecasts the economic fuel cost per gallon in the band of $2.70-$2.80. Adjusted pre-tax margin is anticipated to be between 14% and 16%.



For 2023, ALK continues to expect EPS between $5.50 and $7.50. The adjusted pre-tax margin is anticipated to be between 9% and 12%. The company continues to expect share repurchases of at least $100 million in 2023.



For 2023, Alaska Air expects capacity to improve 11-13% from the year-ago reported figure. Cost per available seat mile, excluding fuel and special items, is expected to decline 1-3% year over year. Total revenues are anticipated to grow 8-10% year over year.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -9.77% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Alaska Air has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a C. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Alaska Air has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

