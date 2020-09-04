Why Is 3D Systems (DDD) Down 13.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for 3D Systems (DDD). Shares have lost about 13.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is 3D Systems due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

3D Systems Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q2



3D Systems reported wider-than-expected loss for the second quarter of 2020.



For the second quarter, the company reported non-GAAP loss per share of 13 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss of 10 cents. Moreover, the bottom line compares unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s break-even earnings.



3D Systems’ revenues of $112.1 million missed the consensus mark of $117.9 million as well as declined 28.7% year over year. The company’s overall financial performance reflects the negative impact of lower demand for its products due to the pandemic-led shutdowns or reduced level of business activities.



Quarterly Details



3D Systems’ Healthcare segment revenues fell 11.4% to $50 million. The company’s Industrial division revenues plunged 38.5% year over year to $62.1 million



In the reported quarter, non-GAAP gross profit declined 37.6% year over year to $46.3 million, while margin shrunk 610 basis points to 41.3%. This decrease primarily resulted from lower volume and reduced absorption of overhead.



In the second quarter, the company’s non-GAAP operating expenses dropped 20.4% to $57.1 million. This year-over-year decline was chiefly due to the company’s sustained focus on lowering its cost structure. Non-GAAP SG&A costs were down 21.7% and non-GAAP R&D expense slid 17.1%.



3D Systems ended the June-end quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $63.9 million compared with the $112.8 million recorded at the end of the prior quarter. The company used $21 million of cash for operational activities during the first half of 2020.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates. The consensus estimate has shifted -19.05% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, 3D Systems has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, 3D Systems has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.