Why Is Ironwood (IRWD) Down 13.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD). Shares have lost about 13.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ironwood due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Ironwood’s Q4 Earnings and Revenues Fall Shy of Estimates

Ironwood reported an adjusted loss of 1 cent per share for the fourth quarter of 2025 against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 2 cents. The company had reported adjusted earnings of 1 cent per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues in the fourth quarter were $47.7 million, which also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $53 million. Revenues decreased by around 47.3% year over year.

Quarter in Detail

As reported by its partner AbbVie, Ironwood’s marketed product, Linzess, generated net sales of $163.2 million in the United States, down 27% year over year, due to rebate timing issues and higher pricing pressure from the Medicare Part D redesign.

Total prescription demand for Linzess increased 13% year over year during the fourth quarter.

Ironwood’s share of net profit from the sales of Linzess in the United States (included in collaborative revenues) totaled $45.2 million, reflecting a decline of 49% year over year.

Ironwood's royalties and other revenues were $2.5 million in the fourth quarter. In the year-ago quarter, the company recorded $2.1 million in royalties and other revenues.

Total cost and expenses (including research and development expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses and restructuring expenses) in the fourth quarter were $40.9 million, down 30.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Ironwood recorded adjusted EBITDA of $10.9 million in the fourth quarter, reflecting a 70.7% decrease year over year.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Ironwood had cash and cash equivalents worth $215.5 million compared with $140.4 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.

2026 Guidance

Ironwood reiterated its full-year 2026 revenue guidance, which it had provided in January 2026.

The company continues to expect total revenues of $450 million to $475 million in 2026.

U.S. sales of Linzess (to be recorded by AbbVie) are expected to be in the range of $1.13-$1.18 billion in 2026.

The company expects to deliver an adjusted EBITDA of more than $300 million in 2026, indicating effective cost management.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

VGM Scores

At this time, Ironwood has a nice Growth Score of B, a score with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Ironwood has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Ironwood is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Over the past month, Summit Therapeutics PLC (SMMT), a stock from the same industry, has gained 9.2%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2025 more than a month ago.

Summit Therapeutics reported revenues of $0 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -100%. EPS of -$0.29 for the same period compares with -$0.08 a year ago.

Summit Therapeutics is expected to post a loss of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -233.3%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Summit Therapeutics. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

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Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.