Why iRobot Stock Soared Today

What happened

Shares of iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) were up 18.3% as of 1:30 p.m. EST Thursday after the home-robotics leader announced significantly stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results and solid guidance for 2020.

So what

More specifically on the former, iRobot's quarterly revenue climbed 10.9% year over year to $426.8 million, translating to adjusted net income of $19.7 million, or $0.69 per share (down from $0.88 in the year-ago period). Analysts on average were expecting earnings of just $0.40 per share on revenue of $415.5 million.

A Roomba "reading" its room map. Image source: iRobot.

Even more encouraging, iRobot's top-line growth was driven by the relative outperformance of its core U.S. segment, where revenue climbed 15% to $247.2 million despite steep competition from newer market entrants like SharkNinja. International revenue also grew 6% to $179.6 million.

"We believe that consumer demand ... remains fundamentally healthy, although we expect challenging U.S. market conditions to persist into 2020," said CEO Colin Angle. "As we move forward, we are focused on executing against our 2020 strategic priorities in ways that will enable us to drive near-term growth, fortify our leadership, and set us up to capitalize on a broad range of exciting longer-term opportunities."

Now what

For the full-year 2020, iRobot expects revenue to increase in a range of 9% to 11% from 2019, or to roughly $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion, which should translate to adjusted earnings per share of $1.70 to $2.30. The midpoint of both ranges stands well above consensus estimates for 2020 earnings of $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

In the end, this was as good a quarter as any iRobot investor could have asked for. And the beaten-down tech stock is responding in kind.

10 stocks we like better than iRobot

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and iRobot wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Steve Symington owns shares of iRobot. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends iRobot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.