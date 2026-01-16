Why IREN Stock Soared More Than 20% This Week

Key Points

IREN received two analyst upgrades this week.

The stock has soared in the last year because of a huge contract with Microsoft.

The stock trades at a hefty premium vs. its AI cloud computing revenue.

10 stocks we like better than Iren ›

Shares of IREN (NASDAQ: IREN) soared over 20% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A cryptocurrency miner transitioning to running cloud data centers for artificial intelligence (AI) has received two analyst upgrades and has been popular among retail traders. It also has a long-term contract with Microsoft worth billions of dollars.

As of this writing at 11:27 AM on Friday, Jan. 16, IREN stock is up 21.6% this week. Here's why, and whether the stock is a buy right now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Analyst upgrades, AI possibilities

On Monday, Bernstein named IREN a top AI stock for 2026. On Tuesday, H.C. Wainwright upgraded the stock to a buy due to its successful pivot from Bitcoin mining to an AI cloud provider. These two analyst upgrades were the catalyst for IREN's stock price to start running this week.

The company is a Bitcoin miner but is transitioning its data centers to become an AI cloud provider. It signed a whopping $9.7 billion contract with Microsoft earlier this year, which was the catalyst that sent the stock into the stratosphere, up close to 400% in the last year alone.

However, if you look at IREN's business today, it is making barely any revenue from AI cloud services. Last quarter, AI cloud revenue was only $7.3 million, which is a sliver of the entire cloud computing infrastructure industry. Investors are betting big on the future of IREN stock, which is becoming wildly popular in online investing communities on X and Reddit.

Time to buy IREN stock?

After its massive run this year, IREN stock now trades at a market cap of $16 billion. This is a giant premium for a business that is generating less than $10 million in revenue a quarter from the segment of the future, AI cloud computing.

It does have a massive contract from Microsoft, but that will take many years to develop, and with massive build-out costs. Many years will pass before IREN can garner enough scale to generate a profit from AI cloud computing, if it ever gets there. Valued at a massive premium to its trailing AI revenue, investors would be smart to avoid buying IREN stock right now.

Should you buy stock in Iren right now?

Before you buy stock in Iren, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Iren wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $474,847!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,146,655!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 958% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 16, 2026.

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.