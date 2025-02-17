Why IREN Limited (IREN) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

IREN Limited (IREN) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for IREN Limited, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.21 per share, which is a change of +162.5% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, two estimates have moved higher for IREN Limited compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 24%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $0.28 per share represents a change of +196.55% from the year-ago number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, two estimates have moved up for IREN Limited versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 182.86% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, IREN Limited currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on IREN Limited because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 8.5% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

