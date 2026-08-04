Why IQVIA Stock Jumped 13% in a Week and Whether the Gains Can Last

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV shares climbed 13% in a week as investors weighed better-than-expected quarterly results, stronger bookings and a raised full-year outlook.

The move reflects improving operating momentum, but its durability depends on whether bookings convert into revenue and earnings while leverage remains elevated. After a 29% gain in six months, further upside may require consistent execution rather than another short-term rerating.

IQVIA’s Rally Follows a Strong Earnings Beat

Second-quarter adjusted earnings increased 12.1% year over year to $3.15 per share. Revenues rose 8.7% to $4.36 billion, supported by growth in both Commercial Solutions and Research & Development Solutions.

Earnings exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3%, while revenues topped the consensus mark by 1.6%. Those results strengthened the investment case, although they should be viewed as one contributor to the weekly price move rather than its sole cause.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IQVIA Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote

IQVIA’s Bookings Improve Revenue Visibility

Research & Development Solutions generated record net new bookings of $3.15 billion, up 19% year over year, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.22. Trailing-12-month net new bookings reached $11.3 billion, up 13%.

Contracted backlog totaled $34.2 billion at June 30, with about $9.2 billion expected to convert into revenue over the next 12 months. That pipeline improves visibility into future clinical research activity, though conversion timing remains important.

ICON plc ICLR, another clinical research organization, reported second-quarter net business wins of $3.12 billion and a 1.51 book-to-bill ratio. Fortrea Holdings Inc. FTRE also competes in outsourced clinical development, making peer booking trends relevant when judging whether IQVIA’s momentum is company-specific or industrywide.

IQVIA’s Raised Outlook Supports Momentum

IQVIA raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $17.28 billion-$17.48 billion from $17.15 billion-$17.35 billion. Adjusted earnings guidance increased to $12.80-$13 per share from $12.65-$12.95.

The new revenue midpoint implies 6.5% growth, compared with 5.8% previously. Management incorporated roughly 100 basis points of stronger organic growth and 50 basis points of additional acquisition contribution, partly offset by an 80-basis-point unfavorable change in foreign exchange assumptions.

IQVIA’s Valuation May Limit Further Upside

IQVIA trades at 13.02X trailing enterprise value to EBITDA, below its five-year median of 14.14X. That discount suggests the stock is not stretched relative to its own history and Industry.



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The comparison is less reassuring after the recent rally. Shares have advanced 29% in six months, while net debt stood at $14.09 billion and the net leverage ratio was 3.59. Additional appreciation may therefore depend on earnings growth, cash generation and steady backlog conversion.

IQVIA’s Mixed Scores Temper the Rally

The operating picture supports continued interest, but the weekly surge should not be treated as an unqualified bullish signal. Bookings and guidance improved, while leverage and the size of the recent advance raise the execution bar.

IQVIA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating a neutral near-term earnings-revision signal. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Its Value Score of B and VGM Score of B add support for investors focused on valuation and a blended style profile.

The Growth Score of C and Momentum Score of C are less decisive. Together, the scores suggest that the stock’s prospects are balanced, with further gains likely to depend on sustained operating progress rather than the recent price move alone.

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IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Fortrea Holdings Inc. (FTRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.