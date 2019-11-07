Why iQiyi Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) are soaring today, up by 15.1% as of 2:15 p.m. EST, after the Chinese video-streaming platform announced better-than-expected third-quarter 2019 results.

So what

Revenue climbed 7% year over year to 7.4 billion yuan (or roughly $1 billion), translating into a net loss of 3.7 billion yuan ($516 million), or 5.04 yuan per American depositary share ($0.70). Analysts, on average, were predicting a wider loss of $0.72 per ADS on roughly the same revenue.

Image source: Getty Images.

"We continued to make solid progress during the quarter as we march toward our vision of building a technology-based entertainment giant," stated founder and CEO Dr. Yu Gong. "Growing 30% year over year, our subscription business contributed more than half of our total quarterly revenues for the first time."

Now what

For the fourth quarter, iQiyi anticipates revenue to be between 6.86 billion yuan and 7.28 billion yuan (or between $960 million and $1.02 billion), marking a year-over-year change of negative 2% to positive 4%. By comparison, the midpoint of that range is roughly in line with Wall Street's average models.

Of course, it likely helps that the broader stock market is climbing today on news that China and the U.S. have agreed to roll back existing tariffs, spurring hope that the two countries may soon resolve the ongoing trade war that's contributing to broader macro challenges holding back iQiyi's growth. But in the meantime, with its subscription business still growing at an impressive clip and shares down more than 40% from their 2019 highs leading into this report, iQiyi's quarter was as strong as any investor could have hoped.

10 stocks we like better than iQiyi

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and iQiyi wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Steve Symington owns shares of iQiyi. The Motley Fool recommends iQiyi. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.