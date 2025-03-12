Why IonQ Stock Is Surging Higher Today

Shares of quantum computing company IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) were rising this morning after Japanese online brokerage firm Rakuten Securities disclosed in an SEC filing that it recently purchased 90,000 shares of IonQ's stock.

IonQ's share price is likely also getting a bump after it announced yesterday that its quantum networking patent portfolio has reached nearly 400 granted or pending patents following a recent acquisition.

Both bits of news sent IonQ's shares up by 12.4% as of 11:57 a.m. ET.

Rising investments and patents

Small companies often get a boost when larger companies invest in them because this can provide a level of credibility among investors. That may be what's happening with Rakuten's recent disclosure that it bought more than 90,000 shares of IonQ, valued at about $3.7 million.

Quantum computing is still very much in its early stages, and there's no guarantee of widespread practical applications for the technology yet. Thus, having the large online brokerage company Rakuten buy a substantial amount of shares indicates that IonQ is an intriguing opportunity.

Additionally, investors were likely also pleased to see that IonQ's controlling stake in ID Quantique (IDQ), which it announced last week, expanded IonQ's owned or controlled patent portfolio by nearly 250 additional patents, totaling almost 400.

IonQ CEO Niccolo de Masi said in a press release:

Our extensive patent portfolio in quantum networking technologies, paired with our consistent delivery and outperformance of quantum networking technological and business milestones, enables new market opportunities to help our customers solve problems unsolvable with current technologies.

With quantum computing such a nascent technology, it's imperative for companies to develop or acquire patents that could set them apart from rivals.

More volatility ahead

Despite IonQ's significant gains today, quantum computing stocks are often very volatile -- especially right now.

President Trump's threats of raising tariffs against U.S. trade partners are putting significant pressure on stocks and causing worries about a potential recession. The stocks of small quantum computing companies can have wild price swings without broader economic and tariff concerns, but the news is causing additional price fluctuations.

That's one reason why IonQ's stock is down 44% over the past month. Investors may want to brace for more share price swings as additional tariff and economic news is released.

