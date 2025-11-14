Why IonQ Stock Sank 20.4% This Week

Key Points

Investors are uneasy about the current state of the economy and soaring valuations.

IonQ and other pure-play quantum stocks have seen their stocks explode on the promise of revolutionary technology.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

Shares of IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) sank this week as part of a sell-off across tech, finishing down 20.4%. While the Nasdaq-100 finished down just 0.2%, the tech-heavy index was down as much as 2.1% earlier in the week.

Despite reporting 222% year-over-year revenue growth in its Q3 earnings report released last week, recession fears and artificial intelligence (AI) bubble concerns hammered stocks across tech, IonQ included.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Investors rethink valuations

Tech stocks have soared for months on massive AI infrastructure deals and promises of incredible returns. This week, investors appeared to be growing wary of tech valuations based on promises of future profits. Shareholders want proof that the massive amounts of capital flooding into AI and quantum computing will see a return. This is coming at a time when fears around the broader economy mount.

IonQ's stock is pricey

While IonQ's latest sales growth looks impressive, it can't justify the incredible premium its stock carries. IonQ shares trade with a price-to-sales ratio (P/S) of 141.

Truly transformative quantum computing could still be decades away, and while IonQ has a substantial cash pile, it could easily burn through that in the next few years, given its current reliance on mergers and acquisitions (M&A). I wouldn't own IonQ stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in IonQ right now?

Before you buy stock in IonQ, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and IonQ wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $622,466!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,145,426!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.