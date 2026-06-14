Why IonQ Stock Ended This Week in the Green Despite Early Sell-Offs

Key Points

IonQ stock was under pressure for much of this week's trading, but it had a rebound rally.

News that the U.S. and Iran appear to have a basic framework in place for a peace deal helped alleviate geopolitical and macroeconomic concerns.

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IonQ ((NYSE: IONQ) stock managed to close out this week's trading in positive territory despite having briefly been down more than 10% from its price at the previous week's market close. The company's share price wound up gaining 2.6% in a period that saw the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite each record gains of roughly 0.7%.

IonQ stock had been jostled early in the week's trading amid selling pressures for speculative growth stocks connected to macroeconomic and geopolitical news. Despite initial bearish momentum, the stock bounced back and ended the week in the green.

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IonQ stock regained ground thanks to Iran war news

The market looked jittery across much of this week's trading, with inflation data, Iran war concerns, and the SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) all contributing to investors' anxieties. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' May Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which arrived on Wednesday, showed annual CPI inflation of 4.2% last month.

The CPI inflation read was the hottest it's been in three years, and investor concerns were amplified by indications that the U.S. was poised to escalate its war with Iran. News hit toward the end of the week that the U.S. and Iran were seemingly on the verge of a preliminary peace deal, and the development helped lift IonQ stock.

Could an end to the Iran war help send IonQ higher?

While concerns that the war with Iran could escalate again drove sell-offs across the market in the middle of the week, the picture had changed by the time Friday rolled around. The U.S. and Iran have reportedly agreed to preliminary terms to end the conflict, and the two countries could sign a basic framework within days.

If the war ends, it could significantly lower energy prices and ease inflationary pressures. In turn, the Federal Reserve may be far less likely to raise interest rates in the near term. If the outlook on interest rates improves, IonQ and other hot artificial intelligence stocks could have the go-ahead for another strong leg of valuation growth.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.