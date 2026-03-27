Why Is IonQ (IONQ) Down 27% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for IonQ, Inc. (IONQ). Shares have lost about 27% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is IonQ due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for IonQ, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

IONQ Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat

IonQ reported an adjusted loss of 20 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, significantly narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 54 cents. The company posted a loss of 15 cents in the year-ago period.

For full-year 2025, IONQ recorded an adjusted loss of 60 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $5.15. The company registered a loss of 50 cents in the previous year.

Revenues

Revenues for the fourth quarter totaled $61.9 million, representing 429.1% year-over-year growth. The figure was 55% above the midpoint of the company’s previously provided guidance. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 53.5%.

Full-year revenues amounted to $130.0 million, representing 201.6% year-over-year growth. The figure was 20% above the midpoint of the company’s previously provided guidance.

Q4 Operational Highlights

The gross profit in the quarter was $18.3 million, up 174.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The adjusted gross margin contracted 2735 bps to 29.6%. This contraction was due to a huge 764.1% rise in the cost of revenues.

Sales and marketing costs rose 118.6% to $19.5 million. General and administrative expenses surged 205.7% year over year to $90.7 million, while research and development costs rose 139.8% to $96.1 million.

The company incurred an operating loss of $188 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of $72 million.

Financial Details

At the end of fourth-quarter 2025, IonQ had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $2.39 billion compared with $340.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities reached $283.2 million compared with $105.7 million in the year-ago period.

2026 Financial Outlook

For full-year 2026, IonQ expects revenues between $225 million and $245 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $198.8 million.

For the full year, the company anticipates an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $330-$310 million.

For the first quarter of 2026, IonQ expects revenues to be between $48 million and $51 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pinned at $38.6 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a flat trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted -18.74% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, IonQ has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. However, the stock was allocated a score of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

IonQ has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.