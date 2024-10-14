Why IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) closed at $10.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.69% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.47%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 37.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.87%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.23, marking a 4.55% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $11.05 million, indicating a 79.97% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.84 per share and revenue of $40.44 million, which would represent changes of -7.69% and +83.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, IonQ, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.