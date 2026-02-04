Why IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) ended the recent trading session at $35.34, demonstrating a -8.14% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.51%.

The stock of company has fallen by 24.21% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.93%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.48, showcasing a 48.39% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $40.31 million, showing a 244.21% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$5.08 per share and a revenue of $108.45 million, demonstrating changes of -225.64% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, IonQ, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

