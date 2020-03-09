Why Invitae Tumbled 10.5% Today

What happened

Invitae's (NYSE: NVTA) shares lost 10.5% of their value today, as ongoing worry over a global economic slowdown more than offset expectations for significant sales growth in 2020.

So what

Invitae was far from the only company to tumble. The iShares Russell 2000 Index ETF (NYSEMKT: IWM) lost 9.7% of its value today, and since Invitae is a member of that index, its drop isn't too surprising.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

Nevertheless, the decline in this healthcare stock today is noteworthy because it follows a string of down days since management reported financial results in mid-February. Since unveiling its results on Feb. 19, Invitae's shares are down about 39% because of concerns over mounting losses.

Specifically, while demand for its genetic tests drove test volume 60% higher year over year in 2019, resulting in full year sales of $216.8 million, up 47% from 2018, operating expenses of $460.9 million led to a $242 million net loss last year alone.

Now what

Invitae's only in the early innings of tapping the market for genetic screening used to inform cancer treatment and family planning decisions. By expanding its offerings so it can address more indications and help parents better understand genetic risks, management's guiding for test volume to increase to 725,000 samples and revenue to exceed $330 million in 2020. In both cases, that represents growth of more than 50% from 2019.

However, investors should expect losses to continue despite the growth. Management expects to spend more money this year to capture market share, and that will cause cash burn to exceed the $153 million it burned through last year. Given the first quarter is usually its weakest, investors may find it's better to focus on the long-term opportunity associated with genetic screening rather than Invitae's near-term performance.

10 stocks we like better than Invitae

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Invitae wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Todd Campbell owns shares of Invitae. His clients may have positions in the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Invitae. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.