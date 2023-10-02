Why Invitae Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) roared as much as 37% higher early Monday, then settled to trade up 13% as of 3 p.m. ET after the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized marketing efforts by Invitae for its groundbreaking gene-based test for cancer risk.

So what

In a press release dated Friday, Sept. 29, the FDA announced it has granted De Novo marketing authorization for the Invitae Common Hereditary Cancers Panel, an in vitro diagnostic test that evaluates DNA extracted from a blood sample to detect hundreds of genetic variants associated with an elevated risk for developing certain cancers. The test was reviewed under the FDA's De Novo premarket review pathway -- a regulatory path for low- to moderate-risk devices of a new type -- and is the first of its kind to be granted FDA marketing authorization.

Now what

This is an obvious win for Invitae as it seeks to continue expanding the reach and utilization of its various hereditary cancer panel offerings. But the company still has plenty of work to do; during its most recent earnings conference call in August, Invitae management cited a recent study showing that of 1 million patients diagnosed with cancer in California and Georgia, around 93% did not receive hereditary cancer testing despite guidelines endorsing universal germline testing for several tumor types.

"This growth underutilization suggests many patients who are eligible for germline testing have not yet received it," stated Invitae CEO Ken Knight during the company's second-quarterearnings call "This is the burning issue to solve and underscores our current efforts to drive education and additional call points at the community oncology level."

Considering this leading genetic testing stock is simultaneously working to remain compliant with NYSE listing requirements, as its share price has hovered below the $1.00 minimum for over a month now -- and noting every bit of positive news helps -- it's not terribly surprising to see Invitae rallying right now. At the same time, this likely won't have an immediate positive impact on Invitae's top or bottom lines, which explains the quick pullback from its earlier highs.

10 stocks we like better than Invitae

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Invitae wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 2, 2023

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Invitae. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.