Why Invitae Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) were jumping 11.3% as of 3:05 p.m. EST on Thursday. The medical genetics company announced the issuance of its first environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report earlier in the day. However, the primary catalyst for Invitae was investors' renewed enthusiasm about growth stocks in general, with the Nasdaq Composite index rising 2.6%.

So what

ESG investing has caught on in a major way in recent years. Invitae's focus on sustainability and reducing its environmental footprint no doubt resonates with many investors.

Image source: Getty Images.

But probably even more investors are increasingly bullish about Invitae because they're more optimistic about the overall economy. President Biden's signing of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill today will likely mean that the U.S. economy will receive a significant boost heading into spring.

Invitae could benefit from the stimulus package at least indirectly. The legislation includes $47.8 billion to improve COVID-19 detection, diagnoses, tracing, and monitoring as well as $1.75 billion related to genomic sequencing, analytics, and disease surveillance.

Now what

The main thing to watch with Invitae in the coming months is its new product launches and the integration of recent acquisitions. Invitae acquired genomic analysis company ArcherDX in October 2020 and announced the acquisition of microbial genomics leader One Codex last month.

10 stocks we like better than Invitae

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Invitae wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Invitae. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.