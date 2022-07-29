Why Invitae Health Stock Plummeted This Week

What happened

These days, Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) just can't catch a break. On Tuesday, the company was slammed with yet another analyst downgrade, and as a result, its stock ended up falling by more than 13% over the week, data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence reveal.

So what

The latest prognosticator to catch a case of the bears with Invitae is Cowen's (NASDAQ: COWN) Dan Brennan. He downshifted his recommendation from the former outperform (read: buy) to market perform (hold). Along the way, he took a buzz saw to his price target, substantially reducing it from $8 per share to $2.50.

It's not Invitae's operations Brennan is concerned with. Rather, it's what is happening on the loss-making biotech company's balance sheet.

He wrote that his move was due to

additional insight on the path forward to refinancing the '24 debt maturities. While we expect the $135 million loan and $350 million [convertible] can be refinanced, the timing, uncertainty around the mechanism, costs/dilution and default potential are likely to cap the stock, limiting follow through from the new plan recently presented by the new CEO and existing CFO.

Now what

Brennan's new, more gloomy take on Invitae is part of a wider trend. Last Thursday, his peer, Andrew Cooper at Raymond James (NYSE: RJF), made a similar buy-to-hold downgrade based on that CEO change (on July 18, the company replaced CEO Sean George with ex-COO Kenneth Knight) and the company's apparently dimmer prospects.

Of the latest guidance, Cooper wrote that it places 2023 revenue nearly 40% below the average estimate prior to the recent spate of analyst adjustments.

10 stocks we like better than Invitae

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Invitae wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Invitae. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.