Why Investors Were Plowing Into Best Buy Stock Today

Key Points The durable electronics retailer has dramatically expanded its online footprint.

It announced the launch of its Best Buy Marketplace.

10 stocks we like better than Best Buy ›

On Tuesday, Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) announced a dramatic expansion of its online store, and investors rewarded the company by bidding its stock price up. Shares of the sturdy electronics retailer closed the trading session more than 3% higher, on a day when the S&P 500 index slumped by 0.6%.

A better outlet for Best Buy

Well before market open Tuesday morning, Best Buy announced that its new Best Buy Marketplace, an expansion of its existing e-commerce channels, was open for business. It added that through Marketplace's web portal and mobile app, customers now have access to more than double the number of products.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Among these fresh offerings are new brands and types of products that haven't previously been offered electronically by Best Buy. Customers will be able to purchase goods from third-party sellers via the website and app. This will allow them to buy products that fall outside the electronics retail space.

The company added that the rollout of Marketplace is its largest-ever expansion of a sales outlet.

In its press release trumpeting the launch, Best Buy Chief Marketplace and eCommerce Officer Frank Bedo said this allows the company to offer "not only more of the latest technology, but a massive new collection of products outside of the tech space so we can truly offer the full experience [customers] need."

A justifiable reaction from the market

It nearly goes without saying that the more goods and/or services a retailer can offer, directly or otherwise, the more they stand to earn in revenue. Best Buy didn't go into detail about how it would split the take with those third-party sellers, but given the retailer's size and prominence, it's likely getting a decent cut. Investors were right to be optimistic about the company's latest news.

Should you invest $1,000 in Best Buy right now?

Before you buy stock in Best Buy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Best Buy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $671,466!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,115,633!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,076% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Best Buy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.