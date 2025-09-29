Why Investors Were Piling Into Shopify Stock Today

Key Points There was some exciting news in the artificial intelligence (AI) sphere affecting the company.

A top AI developer is to integrate Shopify's payment technology into its system.

As the trading week kicked off on Monday, the market just couldn't stop ringing up purchases of Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) stock. Shares of the durable e-commerce facilitator closed up over 6%, comparing extremely well to the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) less than 0.3% advance.

Checking in to the new checkout

As with so many advancements in the tech world these days, that reaction came from news on the artificial intelligence (AI) front. That morning, OpenAI, developer of popular AI app ChatGPT, announced it's integrating e-commerce functionalities within the service. On that day, it rolled out its instant checkout feature, allowing ChatGPT users to buy items within their "chats," generated by the system.

OpenAI said that users of its U.S. ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Free tiers will be able to buy from America-based Etsy sellers directly with this mechanism. It added that this feature would be linked to the great many merchants that use Shopify's platform soon, although it did not get more specific about timing.

Regardless, this is unambiguously good news for Shopify and its system; hence the fully justified bullish reaction to OpenAI's announcement.

Open to widespread adoption

Compounding that, OpenAI said in the press release trumpeting the new shopping feature, developed with fintech Stripe, that it would make the technology open source -- meaning that any outside developer can use or (subject to possible restrictions) modify it for their own purposes.

Such a move only promises to make the companies behind the underlying payment technologies -- like Shopify -- even more sticky in the e-commerce space.

