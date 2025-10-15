Why Investors Were Fired Up About Tilray Stock Today

Key Points

New research suggests that legalized pot can supplant potentially harmful opioids.

This should bolster the case for de facto legalizing the drug.

10 stocks we like better than Tilray Brands ›

As a whole, the U.S. stock market wanted to partake of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) on Wednesday. The Canadian cannabis company's shares enjoyed a 5% lift on the day, although this was due to external news rather than any proprietary development. With that gain, Tilray easily beat the S&P 500 index, which rose by a relatively light 0.4% that day.

A possible alternative

The stock prices of marijuana companies like Tilray tend to move when there are positive results from medical testing related to the drug or some kind of move toward de facto legalization in this country.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

On Wednesday, a news item in the former category provided support for the treatment of weed as a medically useful product. A team composed of researchers from the University of Georgia and University of Colorado found that states with lenient pot laws have been demonstrating "significant" reductions in the prescribing of opioids.

Although opioids are safe when used properly and carefully, many are also very addictive and thus have notable potential for abuse.

The researchers found, in a study analyzing millions of prescription claims from 2007 to 2020 for millions of Americans, that the rate of patients being prescribed opioids declined by 16% on average. Some states it did not identify reached 22%.

Legalization still the best way forward

The more that cannabis can be shown to be beneficial in certain types of treatment, the more justification politicians have for reforming federal law prohibiting it. And that's what's really going to turn around the fortunes of Tilray and its many struggling weed industry peers. The current patchy system of legalization in U.S. states is not conducive to the growth of the sector's companies.

Should you invest $1,000 in Tilray Brands right now?

Before you buy stock in Tilray Brands, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Tilray Brands wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $655,428!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,559!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.