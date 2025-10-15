Markets
TLRY

Why Investors Were Fired Up About Tilray Stock Today

October 15, 2025 — 07:05 pm EDT

Written by Eric Volkman for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • New research suggests that legalized pot can supplant potentially harmful opioids.

  • This should bolster the case for de facto legalizing the drug.

  • 10 stocks we like better than Tilray Brands ›

As a whole, the U.S. stock market wanted to partake of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) on Wednesday. The Canadian cannabis company's shares enjoyed a 5% lift on the day, although this was due to external news rather than any proprietary development. With that gain, Tilray easily beat the S&P 500 index, which rose by a relatively light 0.4% that day.

A possible alternative

The stock prices of marijuana companies like Tilray tend to move when there are positive results from medical testing related to the drug or some kind of move toward de facto legalization in this country.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Person in lab gear working with marijuana plants.

Image source: Getty Images.

On Wednesday, a news item in the former category provided support for the treatment of weed as a medically useful product. A team composed of researchers from the University of Georgia and University of Colorado found that states with lenient pot laws have been demonstrating "significant" reductions in the prescribing of opioids.

Although opioids are safe when used properly and carefully, many are also very addictive and thus have notable potential for abuse.

The researchers found, in a study analyzing millions of prescription claims from 2007 to 2020 for millions of Americans, that the rate of patients being prescribed opioids declined by 16% on average. Some states it did not identify reached 22%.

Legalization still the best way forward

The more that cannabis can be shown to be beneficial in certain types of treatment, the more justification politicians have for reforming federal law prohibiting it. And that's what's really going to turn around the fortunes of Tilray and its many struggling weed industry peers. The current patchy system of legalization in U.S. states is not conducive to the growth of the sector's companies.

Should you invest $1,000 in Tilray Brands right now?

Before you buy stock in Tilray Brands, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Tilray Brands wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $655,428!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,559!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TLRY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.