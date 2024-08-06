Why Investors Were Excited About Walt Disney Stock Today

Consumers are never crazy about price increases for their favorite products. Such bumps can be encouraging for shareholders of the companies behind the increases, however.

That was the case on Tuesday with Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), following the entertainment giant's announcing hikes for most of its popular streaming video offerings -- one day before it's slated to publish its latest set of quarterly earnings. The company's share price closed the day 2.5% higher, easily topping the 1% gain of the benchmark S&P 500 index.

New pricing for the streamers

Disney's stand-alone streamers are all getting price hikes. The company's flagship Disney+ will cost consumers 25% more -- $9.99 per month -- if they're willing to accept ads on the service. The price of ad-free Disney+ is being raised 14% to $15.99.

Hulu is to become pricier too; like the ads-included Disney+ tier, it's going to cost $9.99. The service's ad-free premium option is being lifted by $1 to $18.99. ESPN+ will be $1 more expensive per month, as its cost is rising to $11.99.

As for Disney's popular bundle of services, the Trio -- Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ -- is getting a $2-per-month price bump. This applies to both the ad-supported and ad-free versions. The new prices for the pair are $16.99 and $26.99, respectively.

The only Disney streaming option that isn't getting a price raise is the ad-free Duo (which wraps Disney+ and Hulu without ESPN+). This holds steady at $19.99 per month. The ad-supported Duo, though, is getting a $1 increase to $10.99.

The new pricing will go into effect on Oct. 17.

Spin job

In its press release unveiling the price increases, Disney attempted to emphasize a new feature -- a set of continuous, curated playlists for Disney+ -- in order to soften the blow. It didn't necessarily need to, as the hikes aren't high enough to spark a consumer rebellion. Customer defection shouldn't be too painful, and the higher take will help stem the losses Disney has famously absorbed from operating its streamers.

Should you invest $1,000 in Walt Disney right now?

Before you buy stock in Walt Disney, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Walt Disney wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $615,516!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2024

Eric Volkman has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.