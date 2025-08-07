Why Investors Trashed Krispy Kreme Stock Today

Key Points Investors found the company's latest earnings report to be quite the stale donut.

It missed significantly on the bottom line, although it exceeded the average analyst estimate for revenue.

10 stocks we like better than Krispy Kreme ›

Few market players were finding the taste of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) stock appealing on Thursday. They traded out of the donut purveyor assertively, to the point where its shares lost 7% of their value that day. This was notably worse than the S&P 500 index's performance, as the benchmark index closed down only marginally.

A hole in the donut

That morning, Krispy Kreme published a second-quarter earnings release that also heralded the launch of a turnaround plan.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

As for the quarter's figures, the company's revenue was just under $380 million, which was down considerably from the almost $439 million in the same period of 2024. Krispy Kreme wasn't profitable on a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis, with net loss flipping to a loss of $25 million, or $0.15 per share, from a profit of just over $9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts were modeling a far narrower net loss of only $0.04, although the company beat their collective expectation of a revenue figure of less than $379 million.

Krispy Kreme said its performance was particularly affected by its now-dissolved partnership with fast food titan McDonald's. It quoted CEO Josh Charlesworth as saying this arrangement produced "unsustainable operating costs" for the donut maker.

Turnaround time

Krispy Kreme hopes to right the ship with that turnaround plan, which it sketched out within the earnings release.

The company said this effort would focus on four aspects of its business: refranchising, particularly in foreign markets, reducing capex through better utilization of existing assets, widening its profit margins, which should be achieved through efficiency measures such as the outsourcing of U.S. logistics, and aiming for sustainable and profitable growth.

Should you invest $1,000 in Krispy Kreme right now?

Before you buy stock in Krispy Kreme, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Krispy Kreme wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $635,544!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,099,758!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.