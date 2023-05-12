Why Investors Took a Serious Shine to SilverCrest Metals Stock Today

What happened

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT: SILV) stock was worth its weight in gold today, as the precious metals company booked a more than 6% gain on the market Friday. Investors liked the company's latest earnings report, which featured a pair of very convincing beats over analyst projections.

For its first quarter, SilverCrest's revenue totaled $58 million, a robust 42% leap over the less than $41 million it earned in the same period of 2022.

This was aided in no small measure by a jump in mine operating income, which was nearly $10 million higher at $35.6 million. Higher sales of its two key precious metals also helped -- the company's gold sales rose by 25% to 14,200 ounces, while the respective figures for silver were 39% and 1.36 million ounces.

Not surprisingly given those metrics, net income also saw a marked improvement. In fact, it increased more than fivefold, rising to just over $27 million ($0.18 per share) from the year-ago quarter's $5.2 million.

Prognosticators tracking SilverCresT had significantly more modest expectations. On average, they were estimating the company's revenue would be barely above $40 million, and its per-share net income $0.13.

The improved results gave SilverCrest an excellent chance to clean up its balance sheet, and it did not squander this opportunity. The company said that with its available cash -- the company generated over $19 million in net free cash flow -- it retired 95% of its borrowings. It also ended the quarter with nearly $46 million in cash in its coffers.

