Why Investors Soured on Coca-Cola Stock Today

Like a can of soda going flat, there was little fizz in Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock on Wednesday. Investors traded out of it on news of third-quarter results, sending the share price down to close in excess of 2%. Even the lethargic S&P 500 index did better, closing barely over 1% below Tuesday's level.

Slight beats in the third quarter

In the quarter, Coca-Cola booked net revenue of $11.9 billion, which was 1% down from the same period of 2023. By contrast, non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) adjusted net income saw a rise of 4% to over $3.3 billion. On a per-share basis, the latter metric tallied $0.77.

Both headline numbers were slightly above the consensus analyst estimates. These predicted $11.6 billion for revenue, and an adjusted, per-share net income figure of $0.74, according to data compiled by Yahoo! Finance.

In the earnings release, Coca-Cola quoted CEO James Quincey as saying that the company's performance shows that it "continues to demonstrate resilience in the face of a dynamic external environment."

"We are encouraged by our year-to-date performance and our system's ability to manage near-term challenges, while also remaining focused on long-term growth opportunities," he added.

Investors were hoping for more

Coca-Cola also updated its full-year 2024 guidance. It believes its organic (non-GAAP, or adjusted) revenue will rise by 10% over the 2023 figure; this growth was 9% in the third quarter. As for adjusted net income growth, this should come in at 5% over the $2.69 the company earned last year.

None of Coca-Cola's third-quarter figures were bad, certainly, but we're currently in a market that's expecting excellence. I don't feel anyone should be discouraged by the monster company's performance, particularly if they're income investors -- this Dividend King looks well on track to continue its ever-lengthening streak of dividend raises.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $21,365 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $44,619 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $412,148!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 21, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.