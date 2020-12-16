Why Investors Shouldn't Get Too Carried Away on the Stimulus News

This morning, there is yet more chatter about a stimulus bill coming from Congress, but the nature of the talk has changed. It now seems that the two sides have agreed on the basics of a $900 billion package, details to follow. Of course, these are politicians of which we speak, so snatching defeat from the jaws of victory is still a possibility, but so far, the market seems to be cautiously optimistic about the news. Weaker than expected Retail Sales data for November that were released this morning certainly indicate that the economy still needs a shot in the arm (a curiously apt analogy right now!), but investors should be wary of getting too excited should an announcement about a deal come soon.

For starters, “what we thought would happen actually happens” rarely produces a lasting effect on any market. As negotiations on something like this progress, there is always a feeling that eventually, once every last drop of perceived political advantage has been wrung from the situation, a deal will be reached. That way both sides can claim to be the heroes, making concessions to ensure that their constituents get the handouts they want. Because that is such a politically appealing end, markets tend to price it in fairly quickly, and that is definitely the case at these levels of the S&P 500.

The first problem, of course, is that when the news actually comes, there is not much climbing left to do. There will be a day or so of positive reaction, but the chances of further big, sustained gains are slim when all of the anticipated positive news has been factored in. There is even a chance that the retail sales numbers show that this time, the political prevaricating and the game-playing may have already done some lasting damage. The agreed-upon package, as massive and needed as it is, may yet prove to be too little, too late.

That matters because, even though nobody is talking about it right now, there is a downside to this kind of thing. If politicians could simply create money and hand it out to voters at will without creating any problems, they would be doing it all the time. However, it isn’t quite that easy.

Even governments need to borrow when they spend more than they bring in and there has been a lot of that going on already. The Federal debt is currently at close to $27.5 trillion, or over 128% of America’s GDP, and growing rapidly. I guess another trillion or so, if needed, is not that big a deal in that context, but only for as long as it is ignored and there are two ways that debt can come back to bite us before too long.

The first is the obvious. Paying the interest and principal when due on a debt that big is one thing when you can issue new 10-Year paper at less than 1% interest and/or raise taxes on a robust economy to cover it but becomes something altogether different when those interest rates start to rise and harder times return, and history suggests both of those things will happen. If they do and the ability of the government to pay their debts without massively devaluing the currency starts to be questioned, demand for Treasuries will start to fall, pushing rates even higher and starting a vicious cycle.

One could argue that that day is a long way off, with plenty of time to atone for our sins, or may not even come at all but even so, there is a possible more immediate problem.

There is a cynical way to look at the sudden desire from both sides of the aisle to pass a bill now that the Electoral College has met and any lingering doubt about the execution of the democratic process has been removed.

From the Democratic side, they just want to get money out there to give the Biden economy a boost, secure in the knowledge that the problems outlined above will be years in the making and quite likely the next president’s problem. For Republicans, based on their changed attitudes from “deficits don’t matter” under Bush to the Tea Party under Obama, it looks likely there will be a sudden pivot to fiscal hawkishness once the occupant of the White House changes.

You may say “so what?” and shrug your shoulders at all of the above, but if it leads to debt ceiling fights and government shutdowns over the next couple of years, as it did under the last POTUS, it could do enormous damage to both the economy and the market.

Either way, the impetus to pass this bill could come from something other than concern for Americans at a difficult time.

For various reasons, investors should be careful not to let any agreement on a stimulus package be a reason to rush out and buy. It is a good thing in a lot of ways and coupled with the beginnings of a vaccination program, suggests that the economy may be able to avoid total meltdown before normalcy returns. But there are enough potential problems with it to make caution in the wake of an announcement strategically wise.

