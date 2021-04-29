Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By The New York Times Company's (NYSE:NYT) P/E

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 21x, you may consider The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 76.5x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

New York Times hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:NYT Price Based on Past Earnings April 29th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think New York Times' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is New York Times' Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, New York Times would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 29%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 1,954% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 55% during the coming year according to the five analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 19%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why New York Times is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that New York Times maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware New York Times is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

If you're unsure about the strength of New York Times' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.