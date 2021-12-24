Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HAIN) P/E

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HAIN) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 40.2x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 17x and even P/E's below 9x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Hain Celestial Group certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Hain Celestial Group?

NasdaqGS:HAIN Price Based on Past Earnings December 24th 2021 free report on Hain Celestial Group

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Hain Celestial Group's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 405% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 165% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 33% each year as estimated by the eight analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 11% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Hain Celestial Group is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Hain Celestial Group's P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Hain Celestial Group maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 1 warning sign for Hain Celestial Group that you should be aware of.

