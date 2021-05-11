Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By SunPower Corporation's (NASDAQ:SPWR) 28% Share Price Plunge

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) share price has dived 28% in the last thirty days, prolonging recent pain. Of course, over the longer-term many would still wish they owned shares as the stock's price has soared 191% in the last twelve months.

After such a large drop in price, SunPower may be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.9x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 21x and even P/E's higher than 40x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Recent times have been advantageous for SunPower as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqGS:SPWR Price Based on Past Earnings May 11th 2021

Is There Any Growth For SunPower?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like SunPower's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 60% last year. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the nine analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 39% each year over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 15% growth per annum, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that SunPower is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

Shares in SunPower have plummeted and its P/E is now low enough to touch the ground. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that SunPower maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 5 warning signs for SunPower you should be aware of, and 3 of them make us uncomfortable.

