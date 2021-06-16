Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Sonoco Products Company's (NYSE:SON) P/E

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 34.1x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Sonoco Products hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For Sonoco Products?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Sonoco Products' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 33%. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with EPS growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 18% per year as estimated by the eight analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 14% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Sonoco Products is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Sonoco Products' P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of Sonoco Products' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 5 warning signs for Sonoco Products (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're unsure about the strength of Sonoco Products' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

